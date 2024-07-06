Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI: Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits company, has appointed Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources - Bacardi India (INDSEA). With 18 years of global HR leadership spanning FMCG, consulting, technology, and consumer durables, Radhika brings the experience of fostering inclusive cultures and enhancing organizational capabilities.

Radhika's transformative leadership at Bacardi India follows extensive international experience across diverse industries. Before joining Bacardi, she served as HR Director - India and Global Talent Activation Director at Kimberly Clark, championing inclusion and equity across the company’s Asia Pacific division, leading global talent programs, and enhancing divisional capabilities. Before Kimberly Clark, Radhika spent more than four years across different roles at Dyson ranging from HR Head India & Southeast Asia, Regional Head of Talent Development Asia and leading L&D and Early Career globally. She played a key role in shaping Dyson’s global talent and development strategy, Dyson’s global leadership development programs, and mentoring senior business leaders to deliver stronger business and people impact.

Her journey also includes pivotal HR roles at Microsoft India, where she partnered with their commercial businesses and led extensive change management initiatives, as well as at McKinsey & Company and Aon Hewitt, serving clients across sectors on leadership and organizational development.

Operating from the company’s Gurgaon office, she will spearhead people strategy, strategic talent management, and embedding a culture of diversity and inclusion and employee engagement across Bacardi’s operations in India and Southeast Asia.

Vinay Golikeri, Managing Director, Bacardi India (INDSEA), "We are thrilled to welcome Radhika to Bacardi India’s leadership team. Her extensive experience and innovative HR approach align perfectly with our commitment to nurturing individual potential and fostering a culture of fearlessness and family. We eagerly anticipate her leadership in further strengthening our position as a dynamic workplace where every primo and prima is empowered to explore their fullest potential and truly thrive.”

Speaking about her new role, Radhika Tomar said, “I am thrilled to join Bacardi to contribute to our ambitious growth aspirations in the cluster by building on Bacardi’s high-performance culture, inclusion & belonging and strengthening critical capabilities for success. I look forward to help scale our leadership in the spirits industry through a strategic people agenda and nurturing our strong talent in these markets. This marks an inspiring new chapter for me, and I am excited about the transformative journey ahead.”

Radhika holds an MBA from XLRI School of Management Jamshedpur, and a Bachelor of Arts (Double Major) in Economics & Statistics from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.