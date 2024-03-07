RadioandMusic
07 Mar 2024
X, Owned by Elon Musk, wins partial dismissal of Lawsuit over copyright infringement
MUMBAI: In a significant legal development, X, the social media platform acquired by Elon Musk, secured a partial dismissal of a lawsuit filed by 17 music publishers.

The publishers alleged copyright infringement on nearly 1,700 songs, accusing X of allowing users to post music online without proper permission. U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger in Nashville, Tennessee, ruled in favor of X, stating that the publishers could not pursue a theory of "comprehensive general liability for infringement."

While dismissing two infringement claims, the judge also dismissed a third claim for "contributory" infringement, except for allegations related to X's handling of "verified" users and serial infringers, and its response to takedown notices. The lawsuit, brought by members of the National Music Publishers' Association trade group, including Sony Music and Universal Music, sought damages exceeding $250 million.

They accused X of turning a blind eye to copyright infringement and benefiting from it, contrasting with platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok that properly license music. Judge Trauger's 21-page decision clarified that X was not directly liable for infringement, emphasizing the distinction between active participants in infringement and platforms facilitating it. She also dismissed claims of "vicarious" infringement, stating that X was not obligated to police user posts or obtain copyright permissions in advance.

Trauger’s ruling highlighted that while X had influence over its users, it did not transform them into agents or subordinates. Music publishers, representing copyrights for songwriters, pursued the lawsuit against X, alleging a worsening situation since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter. The case, identified as Concord Music Group Inc et al v X Corp, unfolds in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, with potential implications for the digital copyright landscape.

