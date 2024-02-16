OnePlus unveils first of its kind Audio Brand Campaign, empowering users to ‘Find their Zone’

MUMBAI: OnePlus, the global technology brand, announced the launch of its new, exciting audio brand campaign. The campaign, titled “We Don’t Settle”, is OnePlus’s first ever brand campaign dedicated to its audio category. At the heart of the ad film is an original track created by the popular hiphop/rap artist, Hanumankind.

The new audio campaign encapsulates the “Never Settle” spirit of OnePlus, reflecting its determination to challenge the status quo, while delivering unparalleled audio quality to its users across all segments. Simultaneously, the brand showcases how its audio products play an instrumental role with helping the users across all walks of life in ‘finding their zone’.

The campaign features a student using her Nord Buds 2 while dealing with intense compeition and striving to perform at her highest potential; a passionate basketball player using his OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC while seeking to push his limiting boundaries in his game, and a head chef using a OnePlus Buds 3 while on his relentless pursuit to perfect his craft. All three OnePlus audio devices serve as a catalyst in the lives of their users to boldly pursue their ambitions. The campaign plays on the universal phenomena of how music serves as the gateway to tune out the external chaos, and helps one find their state of flow; thereby driving them to achieve their goals and aspirations.

Addressing the campaign launch, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India shared, "We are thrilled to introduce our first ever audio brand campaign for our audio devices that connects back to OnePlus’ guiding spirit of ‘Never Settle’. The key idea behind the campaign is to highlight the role that a seamless music experience can play in helping our user community find their ultimate state of focus. OnePlus is committed to creating cutting-edge audio devices aimed at empowering our community to unleash their full potential and achieve their aspirations with absolute focus and clarity.”

“We Don't Settle" ad film has been conceptualized and scripted in-house by the OnePlus India team. The ad film is directed by Aneesh Malankar and produced by Supari Studios. And the “We Don’t Settle” song has been written and sung by Hanumankind and produced by Kartik Shah.