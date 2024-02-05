RadioandMusic
Mahindra Blues Festival 2024 makes history with an All-Women Line-Up
MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in the soulful rhythms of the blues at Mumbai's iconic Mehboob Studio on 10th & 11th February 2024. Celebrating its 12th year, the Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF), a cornerstone of Asia’s blues scene and the very home of India’s blues movement, promises an electrifying blend of legendary and fresh blues talent from across the globe.

Mahindra has been an ardent supporter of arts, music and culture and has been at the forefront of building deep, meaningful connections with communities in India and around the world through these artistic endeavours and shared human experiences.

The Mahindra Blues Festival, embodying this ethos for 11 years, brings an unparalleled blues experience to Mumbai. The festival's legacy is etched in its rich past of hosting blues luminaries.

Over its storied history, the Mahindra Blues Festival has been a stage for global blues legends and a beacon for enthusiasts worldwide. Regular attendees have been treated to performances by greats such as Buddy Guy, John Mayall, Taj Mahal, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Johnny Lang, Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, Matt Schofield, Shemekia Copeland, along with a diverse roster of artists including Charlie “Kingfish” Ingram, Arinojoy Sarkar, Ivan Singh, and many more. Adding to its global appeal, the festival is also held biannually in Chicago at Buddy Guy’s Legends Club.

As we anticipate the 2024 line-up, the festival will continue its tradition of showcasing a dynamic mix of international stars and homegrown heroes, further cementing its status as a pivotal platform in the blues world. Echoing the reverence for the genre's icons, the festival's stages, including the 'Polka Dot Parlour' and the 'Soul Strat Saloon', will pay homage to legends and honor the contributions of Indian blues-rock stalwarts. The Mahindra Blues Band Hunt will also be soon announced, further enriching the fabric of the festival, spotlighting nascent talent on the garden stage, a testament to the genre's evolving narrative.

But aficionados know that it's not just about the music. The Mahindra Blues Festival transcends the  auditory experience, offering a slice of gastronomy with specially styled food and beverages, a comfortable den with a viewing screen for a more relaxed experience, and exclusive merchandise and record stalls for attendees to take home a piece of the festival. Each element contributing to themosaic of the blues experience.

Mr Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, reflects, "Mahindra is a name synonymous with nurturing arts, culture, and community, and continues to fuel India’s blues passion. The Mahindra Blues Festival is more than a convergence of musical talent; it's a cultural odyssey that pays homage to the rich tapestry of blues music worldwide. As we step into our twelfth year, we're honored to continue fostering this deep-rooted connection among blues enthusiasts worldwide.”

A testament to enriching lives through music, MBF has attracted a dedicated following in the country and the world, growing into an online community of over 1,80,000 people across social media channels. A significant milestone in India’s blues music scene, it continues to hone a confluence of music in 2024 while staying true to genre and beckons you to a two-day sojourn into the essence of blues.

For an experience that transcends mere listening, mark your calendars for 10th and 11th February 2024. Visit BookMyShow for early bird access.

 

