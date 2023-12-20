Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

RadioandMusic
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is ready to end the year on a high note of innovation. ACwO today announced the launch of India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless TWS Enabled With Wireless Charging, DwOTS Fire, on Myntra, ONDC Network, and www.acwo.com. This pioneering product ushers in a new era of togetherness by introducing India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds (TWS), designed not just for individual enjoyment but for sharing experiences as well. With DwOTS Fire, ACwO promotes versatility, togetherness, and shared experiences through sound, a device that resonates with the ad campaign 'Share the Bud, Share the Love.’

DwOTS Fire allows users to connect both in-ear and half-in-ear buds individually. Whether one prefers the full immersion of in-ear buds or the casual ease of half-in-ear buds, DwOTS Fire adapts to needs. It is equipped with a total of six dedicated equalizer modes, namely music, theatre, balanced in half-in-ear buds, and gaming, theatre, balanced in in-ear buds, delivering an immersive audio experience tailored to individual preferences and activities.

Making way for convenience, DwOTS Fire is integrated with fast-charging wireless technology along with environmental noise reduction. One can simply switch to the other set of buds when one runs low on charge, without skipping a beat. With a combined battery life of 52 hours of playtime, DwOTS Fire is voice assistant-activated, touch-sensitive, and enabled with revolutionary wireless charging. Built for users with a fast-paced lifestyle, these revolutionary buds come equipped with V5.3 Bluetooth technology, are water and sweat-resistant, offer users a snug fit, and are known to instantly connect to devices.

Expressing his excitement over the launch of a category-creating product, the captain of the National Football Team and brand ambassador of ACwO, Sunil Chhetri, said, “When I first saw the product, I was impressed to say the least. The DwOTS Fire is a game-changer, one that is a mix of a revolutionary idea and great audio quality. It is a testament to ACwO’s push for innovation and I’m certain the product will be well-received by everyone.”

Supporting the launch of DwOTS Fire is an integrated cross-media marketing campaign, including an ad film that urges users to ‘Share the Bud, Share the Love’. The emotive ad film featuring Sunil Chhetri showcases the product's unique proposition while emphasizing TWS's ability to connect people through shared audio experiences.

DwOTS Fire is available on Myntra, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by the government to democratise e-commerce, and www.acwo.com.

Focused on offering creative and first-in-category disruptive products, ACwO was launched as a D2C brand with a wide range of TWS products that enhance lifestyles.

