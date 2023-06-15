BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing trivia, has been captivating the audiences for decades. Providing listeners with a rare glimpse into the Marathi film industry, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is back with season 2 of its much-celebrated show BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave. At a press conference held in Pune, the versatile Indian Marathi actor, Subodh Bhave promised to take listeners on another timeless journey woven with timeless moments. The show, which premiered on air recently, can be tuned-in to from 7 pm to 8 pm, Monday – Saturday in Pune and from 7 am to 10 am on Sundays in both Pune and Mumbai.

Unveiling the magic of the Marathi film industry, the first season of the show was a resounding success that captivated the hearts of the listeners. With content based on authentic research, the second season adds a unique quotient offering listeners a distinctive experience. The powerhouse actor, writer, producer and director, Subodh Bhave, known for his extraordinary work in the Marathi industry not only sharesuntold stories of Marathi cinema but also his perspective on these stories.

The second season also brings an interactive twist with an engaging weekly contest where Subodh Bhave challengeslisteners with a question followed by unknown trivia, every Monday. Adding an extra dose of excitement, the show introduces ‘From the Horse's Mouth: Kiti Khare Kti Khote’ an interesting segment that uncovers the truth behind the incidents from the world of Marathi cinema. Special segments dedicated to celebrity birthdays and Marathi film milestones bring a delightful touch to the show, offering a blend of celebration and nostalgia.

Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, "We received an overwhelming response for season 1 of BIG Marathi Bioscopewhich reinforced the show’s exceptional ability to draw a connection with the audience. This show is a deep-dive into the legacy of Marathi cinema, showcasing riveting stories that resonate with our listeners. Subodh Bhave's exceptional talent and deep connect with the Marathi audience brings an unparalleled charm to the show. With season 2, our aim is to present to our listeners with more engaging content that drives a sense of nostalgia coupled with entertainment.”

Actor and host Subodh Bhave shared, "BIG Marathi Bioscope presented me with the unique opportunity to embrace the role of a radio host which has been an incredibly thrilling adventure. I am beyond excited for the second season. The show has enabled me to connect with my listeners in a more personal manner and I am glad at the response that has come my way. This season is packed with exciting new elements, engaging content, and plenty of surprises to keep our audience hooked. Interacting with the listeners always brings a sense of joy for me, and I look forward to the audiences having a great time.”

The show is in partnership with PNG Jewellers as the presenting partner and Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-op Society Ltd. as the finance partner. In addition to Pune and Mumbai, it is live across multiple cities such as Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Nagpur from Monday– Saturday, 7 pm to 8 pm. On Sundays, it airs from 7 am to 10 am in Goa, Indore and Nagpur and 8 am to 11 am in Ahmendagar, Aurangabad, Solapur and Kolhapur.

Keeping in mind the essence of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave Season 2 alsofeatures celebrities who have brought about a positive change in the society. That’s not all; an extravagant grand finale will be hosted with well-known celebrities from the Marathi film industry in attendance. The show is extensively promoted across on-air, social media and other digital platforms of the radio network.

