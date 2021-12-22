RadioandMusic
| 23 Dec 2021
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement
18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe's cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world's first and sole conference, IRF's first outing was at Z...

Tags:
Night Time Economy | music | Michael Kill |

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses are failing, people are losing their livelihoods and the industry is crippled."

"Mixed messaging, coupled with additional restrictions, have had a catastrophic impact on our sector over the last two weeks."

"At this critical point, we need strong leadership and a clear pathway from Government with a long term strategy for new Covid variants. The open/close strategy is crucifying businesses."

"Every pound of help is much needed. But this package is far too little and borders on the insulting.”

