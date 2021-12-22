NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses are failing, people are losing their livelihoods and the industry is crippled."

"Mixed messaging, coupled with additional restrictions, have had a catastrophic impact on our sector over the last two weeks."

"At this critical point, we need strong leadership and a clear pathway from Government with a long term strategy for new Covid variants. The open/close strategy is crucifying businesses."

"Every pound of help is much needed. But this package is far too little and borders on the insulting.”