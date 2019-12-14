For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 22:00
BURN Kitchen & Malt Room, BKC

Mumbai
Rs 8000 onwards
Its party time at the quirky and eclectic party venue BURN at BKC. Let your hair down and ring in the new year in style with the coolest crowd in town.

December

