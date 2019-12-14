For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 21:00
Venue: 

Glocal Junction, Andheri

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs 2000 onwards
Make this New Year Eve a special one, it is show-time at Glocal Junction with DJ Aniket turning up the heat with his awesome tracks. Dance the night away and experience the Music and Paparazzi like never before with Glitz & Glamour. Indulge in some scrumptious appetizers like ‘Mutton Kheema Mutter’, ‘Pepperoni Lamb’, ‘Churrasco Chicken’, ‘Gunpowder Potatoes’, ‘Arabic Mezze’, and ‘Chilly Tofu Bao’ along with drinks like ‘Whiskey Sour’, ‘The Glocal Slammer’, ‘Turkish Mule’, ‘Dew of the Sea’ and ‘Infused Jar’ at your favourite resto-bar. Head to Glocal Junction Andheri along with your friends and colleagues and show off your favourite moves while you party with the most amazing, DJ Aniket. Glocal Junction will set the perfect ambiance for a night full of fun, food, and entertainment.

other events

No Event Found on %1

December

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Evans and Temecula Road celebrate holidays with “Sara Evans – Blue Christmas Tour”

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans continues her holiday tour tradition with this year’s “Sara Evans – Blue Christmas Tour,” along with...read more

2
Akshay, Diljit undergo labour pain test to promote 'Good Newwz'

MUMBAI: Quirking up the promotional game for their upcoming film "Good Newwz", actors Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh tried the labour pain test to...read more

3
Spotify gives a perfect soundtrack for your wedding!

MUMBAI: One of the best things about Indian weddings is the music (besides the food and selfies, of course!), and curating that perfect soundtrack...read more

4
Music festival Control ALT Delete 12 - Crowdfunding now open!

MUMBAI: India's largest crowd funded music festival is back! The 12th edition of Control ALT Delete is scheduled to take place on 1-2 February 2020...read more

5
Prateek Kuhad to perform at Zee LIVE’s Supermoon in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A shout-out to all Mumbaikars out there as our all-time favourite singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is going to leave a cold/mess on the city...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group