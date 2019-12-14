For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 21:00
Pali Beach Resort

Mumbai
Rs 599 onwards
Pali Beach Resort & Waterpark’s New Year Eve Parties are always popular with the masses due to the affordable rates and the value for money you get either as a couple a family or a group of friends. They have something for everyone. For NYE 2020, PBR invites you to celebrate at a large & lavish DJ party, in the cool open air, under a starry night sky, opposite the Arabian Sea. PBR has to say this: Cheers to 2020. Cheers to you!

December

