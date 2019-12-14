For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 20:00
Venue: 

Harry's Bar + Cafe, Powai

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs 2500 onwards
Celebration of Decade. As we finish a decade and enter into a new one, 2020 we celebrate it with 10 highlights from the decade. A nostalgic party with neon light, great music and awesome food and drinks making it a celebratory New Year Eve.

other events

No Event Found on %1

December

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Evans and Temecula Road celebrate holidays with “Sara Evans – Blue Christmas Tour”

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans continues her holiday tour tradition with this year’s “Sara Evans – Blue Christmas Tour,” along with...read more

2
Akshay, Diljit undergo labour pain test to promote 'Good Newwz'

MUMBAI: Quirking up the promotional game for their upcoming film "Good Newwz", actors Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh tried the labour pain test to...read more

3
Spotify gives a perfect soundtrack for your wedding!

MUMBAI: One of the best things about Indian weddings is the music (besides the food and selfies, of course!), and curating that perfect soundtrack...read more

4
Music festival Control ALT Delete 12 - Crowdfunding now open!

MUMBAI: India's largest crowd funded music festival is back! The 12th edition of Control ALT Delete is scheduled to take place on 1-2 February 2020...read more

5
Prateek Kuhad to perform at Zee LIVE’s Supermoon in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A shout-out to all Mumbaikars out there as our all-time favourite singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is going to leave a cold/mess on the city...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group