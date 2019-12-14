For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 20:00
Cavalry The Lounge

Mumbai
Rs 4200 onwards
Hello Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a special announcement for you. Dust of your suits and dresses to get ready for the New Year Eve party at Cavalry The Lounge with Masquerade Theme Night. Make sure you book your tables now as we have the best of DJ's to make your night go crazy. On duty, we have DJ Arpn & DJ Hereafter along with their Commercial, Hip-Hop, Bollywood, and Electronic music all night For reservations, reach us on :- +91 74000 844 30/31/35

December

