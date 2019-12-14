For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 21:00
Venue: 

Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs 2499 onwards
Raise a toast to the Sparkling New Decade 2020 with electrifying performances and live streaming across all Hard Rock Cafes for the very first time in India, to a final big countdown with friends & family across the nation. With impeccable service and food & beverage line up, experience a one time opportunity this NYE and groove to the latest music beats courtesy stunning DJs and/or live bands. Make new memories and reminisce the old in style, only at a Hard Rock Cafe near you.

