Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, Mumbai, India

Phoenix Marketcity brings you one of the most successful Hindi Rock band - Euphoria Live in Concert at Dublin Square! They will be belting out their hits such as Dhoom, Maaeri, Rok Sako To Rok Lo, Aana Meri Gully, Mehfuz, among others. The band has been making waves on the music scene since 1998. This Delhi based band was formed by Dr. Palash Sen with a mission to give India Hindi Songs a wind of rock music in it. They made place in the hearts of their audience by their very first album Dhoom, which became one of the most popular music videos shot in the history of non-Bollywood music. The band recently completed 20 years in the industry this year. The secret to band’s success is that it has blurred the lines of rock, pop and folk with it’s popular numbers, and has stayed relevant through the years. Book your tickets today and be a part of this spectacular presentation!

