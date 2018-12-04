Folk Rock Night with Aankh Micholi at The Quarter

RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 749 onwards Insider.in (https://insider.in)
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Osho Jain - Vocals/Guitars Hansel Dias - Bass/Backing Vocals Pankaj Pathe - Lead Guitars Akshay Dabhadkar - Keys Bharat Chandore - Drums/Backing vocals Description: Formed in Mumbai in 2015, Aankh Micholi is a 5 piece Folk/Fusion Alternative band. Incorporating poetic storytelling with various styles of music, Aankh Micholi has been creating waves in the indie music scene. The vibes created with their powerful lyrics and interesting arrangements will leave you spellbound and humming their songs long after the show is over! The folks comprise of enthusiastic youngsters from different parts of India. They bring in their own cultural influence into the band’s music which creates a unique amalgamation of sounds.

Osho Jain - Vocals/Guitars Hansel Dias - Bass/Backing Vocals Pankaj Pathe - Lead Guitars Akshay D
