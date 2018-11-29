RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, November 30, 2018 - 20:00
Venue: 

266 - The Wine Room and Bar, 266 Linking Road, Bandra West (Next to Shopper’s Stop)

Select City: 
Mumbai
Phone No: 
+91 8879101350
Mumbai, November 2018: 266 - The Wine Room and Bar is all set for to host a fun-filled rhythm and blue night on Friday, 30th November 2018, 8:00 pm onwards. Tantalize your taste buds with an array of fine wines, while enjoying your favorite Rhythm and Blue Tunes played by Karim Ellaboudi, Shreya Bhattacharya and Avishek Dey. While you listen to the extraordinary set performed by the outstanding artists, you can enjoy some tempting Nibbles and Appetizers such as Patata Bravas, Vegetable Aracini, Chicken Liver Parfait, Couscous Cakes and others that perfectly compliment the exotic wines. So begin your weekend heading to 266 - The Wine Room and Bar for some good old retro music and nostalgia!

