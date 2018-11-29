Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla
Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla
MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne is secretly pushing his former girlfriend Cheryl into new career if her solo comeback flops.When Cheryl, 35, released her...read more
MUMBAI: The top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a pleasant journey of 90’s songs.read more
MUMBAI : Actress Tabu, who shares a great bond with veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar and has worked with him in films like Maachis and Hu Tu Tu, says...read more
MUMBAI: The newest song, Jaan ‘Nisaar from the upcoming Bollywood movie Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput, is another romantic...read more
Singer Kshitij Tarey, the voice behind soulful tracks like Tose Niana Lage from Anwar, Madno from Lamhaa and Aye Khuda from Murder 2 is soon...read more