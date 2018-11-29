RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, November 30, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/amit-trivedi-live-in-concert/ET00087843
This 30th November, the stage of Dublin Square at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai is all set to play host to India's leading music composer, singer and lyricist- Amit Trivedi. The larger-than-life destination is celebrating 100 days of endless experiences with The Phoenix Festival providing the best of fashion, food and entertainment. Famed for making hits for movies like Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Dev.D, Manmarziyan, he is known for creating music like never before that's fresh and exhilarating! He started out playing for his college band 'OM', and today his songs strike a chord with people across all ages, geographies and mindsets. Explore the interesting anecdotes and back stories behind each popular tune together with some spellbinding musical interpretations that will keep you entranced. You’re guaranteed to jump and shout when you hear your favourite tunes swing to bop and tango with arrangements inspired by the whole ‘World of Music’ lovers. So Come together at the Dublin Square, 7.00 pm on Friday, November 30, 2018 and enjoy a night out!

29 Nov 2018 - 6:30pm
Free Guitar Workshop by Anthony Cammarota at The True School of Music
The workshop is about minor pentatonics and how to use them in improvisation.
29 Nov 2018 - 7:00pm
#AwesomeThursdays are back!
The holiday season has finally arrived!
