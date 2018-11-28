RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, December 2, 2018 - 19:30
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 749 onwards, Insider.in (https://insider.in)
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Sit back, relax and surrender to the sound as Karim and Sanjay take the stage for some beautiful Jazz music which will keep you asking for more! Yours Sundays now have a perfect plan! About Live at The Quarter Evocative of a 1950’s art deco jazz bar, Live at The Quarter will host regular live performances, each of them curated by music industry veterans andThe Quarter co-founders, Ranjit Barot and Ashu Phatak. From special one-night- only sets by the best live acts from across India and around the globe to tributes to jazz legends with a special Quarter twist to masterclasses, Live at The Quarter will give music fans a reason to make a gig at The Quarter a ritual. The highlight ofthe programming roster will be monthly festivals for which the superstars of the music world, across genres, will play both the iconic Royal Opera House and Live atThe Quarter. A music venue that puts the music first, Live at The Quarter, with its state-of- the-art acoustics, is sure to be on the bucket list of every performer in India, if not the world. Keys - Karim Ellaboudi Guitar - Sanjay Divecha

other events

28 Nov 2018 - 8:00pm
Jim Beam Originals Night feat. Raghav Meattle Collective at The Irish House
‘Push’ yourself out of the comfort zone and get to your favourite neighbourhood pub to experience a
buy ticket
29 Nov 2018 - 6:30pm
Free Guitar Workshop by Anthony Cammarota at The True School of Music
The workshop is about minor pentatonics and how to use them in improvisation.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

2
AR Rahman to perform at Bengaluru after seven years

MUMBAI: Legendary singers and internationally acclaimed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is all geared up for his next One Heart tour, which will be...read more

3
Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's romantic number 'Jind Mahi' has a party vibe!

MUMBAI: Populous Punjabi Munda Diljit Dosanjh who has ruled hearts of many with his tracks like Veer Vaar, Pagg Wala Munda, has dropped yet another...read more

5
Guru Randhawa grooves with rapper Ikka in new single 'Tere Te'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and hit machine Guru Randhawa is back with brand new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka. Directed by DirectorGifty, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group