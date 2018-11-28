RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, December 9, 2018 - 19:30
Venue: 

St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Select City: 
Mumbai
About the band: Merlin Dsouza - The Boss India’s leading lady musician, Merlin is a consummate Pianist Composer and Music Director. Merlin has been picking up accolades for her outstanding contribution to the Indian music scene. She has recently received the International World Women Inspirational Leadership awards in Music and the International Rodas Women's Day award. She was also Nominated for the 2013 KARMAVEER PURASKAAR AWARDS for her role in music for Women’s Empowerment. Merlin, popularly nicknamed the Female Rahman, continues to weave her magic creating her...MAGIC ! Adil Manuel - Guitar Adil is a Composer & Guitarist Endorsed by Harman, Gibson guitars, Vox Amplification and Mono Creator. Adil was awarded Guitarist of the year '07 and nominated in '14. Saurabh Suman – Bass Atop the Independent Music Movement that is currently gaining momentum in India, Saurabh has been an essential part of many independent bands that helped create this wave of change. He was Awarded the best bassist in Jack Daniel's Rock awards 2013. Saurabh has performed around the world subsequent to his performances at the Delhi Jazz Festival, Baaja Gaaja Festival, Delhi International Arts Festival, Jazzmandu. Ronit Chaterji - Vocals Ronit Chaterji is the recipient of the Best Music Award at the 7th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2017. Ronit is the founder and lead singer of Hindi Alt-Rock band 'Rang' SINGER/ACTRESS, VIVIENNE POCHA, has been known to regale audiences with her soulful, stirring vocal and theatrical prowess. A winner of the Jack Daniel/Rolling Stone Award for Best Vocalist of the year, she interestingly combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock styles in her performances. She has starred in some of Mumbai's major musicals taking the lead roles in Musicals like Blood Brothers, The Wiz, etc. She has performed with International Bands, The Chicago Jazz Express, and The Trilok Gurtu Band. YATHARTH RATNUM - vocals "Yatharth was the finalist through public voting in the hit televised talent show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2009 aired in 162 nations globally. He was awarded Young Artist Awards in 2010 for being the ‘Outstanding International Vocalist’ in Hollywood, CA. Winning the first season of India’s only English Music Talent hunt ‘The Stage’ on Colors Infinity. Shazneen Arethna - vocals For Shazneen Arethna, singing is a passion. As a singer-songwriter, she has released her debut album ‘Dance Alone’. Having performed over the world with the likes Shankar –Ehssan –Loy, Vishal –Shekhar and Amitabh Bachchan, she brings a personal touch of style, drama and energy to every performance. She feels most alive when she’s on stage. Yohan Marshall - Drummer Yohan Marshall is a Mumbai based multi-instrumentalist, composer & songwriter. Leading bands like “Marshall & the Mischief” & “The Family Cheese”

other events

28 Nov 2018 - 8:00pm
Jim Beam Originals Night feat. Raghav Meattle Collective at The Irish House
‘Push’ yourself out of the comfort zone and get to your favourite neighbourhood pub to experience a
buy ticket
29 Nov 2018 - 6:30pm
Free Guitar Workshop by Anthony Cammarota at The True School of Music
The workshop is about minor pentatonics and how to use them in improvisation.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

2
AR Rahman to perform at Bengaluru after seven years

MUMBAI: Legendary singers and internationally acclaimed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is all geared up for his next One Heart tour, which will be...read more

3
Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's romantic number 'Jind Mahi' has a party vibe!

MUMBAI: Populous Punjabi Munda Diljit Dosanjh who has ruled hearts of many with his tracks like Veer Vaar, Pagg Wala Munda, has dropped yet another...read more

5
Guru Randhawa grooves with rapper Ikka in new single 'Tere Te'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and hit machine Guru Randhawa is back with brand new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka. Directed by DirectorGifty, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group