Date: 
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 18:00 to Sunday, December 9, 2018 - 18:00
MMRDA grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Mumbai
Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colourful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. Come and claim your place amidst this marketplace of merriment and creative camaraderie. You just might find that the end of the story is really only the beginning! The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colours, and meeting place of diverse characters you’d find at a traditional ‘bazaar’, inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures the spirit! The spelling is slightly different, where the double ‘zz’ represents the time loop you sense during the adventure. As a word, BAZZAR is also read almost the same frontwards and backwards. Like the performance, just when you think you know where the story is going— there’s a twist!

28 Nov 2018 - 8:00pm
Jim Beam Originals Night feat. Raghav Meattle Collective at The Irish House
‘Push’ yourself out of the comfort zone and get to your favourite neighbourhood pub to experience a
29 Nov 2018 - 6:30pm
Free Guitar Workshop by Anthony Cammarota at The True School of Music
The workshop is about minor pentatonics and how to use them in improvisation.
1
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

2
AR Rahman to perform at Bengaluru after seven years

MUMBAI: Legendary singers and internationally acclaimed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is all geared up for his next One Heart tour, which will be...read more

3
Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's romantic number 'Jind Mahi' has a party vibe!

MUMBAI: Populous Punjabi Munda Diljit Dosanjh who has ruled hearts of many with his tracks like Veer Vaar, Pagg Wala Munda, has dropped yet another...read more

5
Guru Randhawa grooves with rapper Ikka in new single 'Tere Te'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and hit machine Guru Randhawa is back with brand new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka. Directed by DirectorGifty, the...read more

