RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, December 1, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 749 onwards, Insider.in (https://insider.in)
Phone No: 
83291 10638
About the band: With "Kamaloka" Max Clouth and his clan present a clever and lively album that combines lightness and profound aspects. European and Indian stylistics, acoustic and electronic facets merge into a very personal and equally global sound. Some guest musicians on "Kamaloka" include cosmopolitan percussionist and sound artist Bernhard Schimpelsberger, who has previously worked with Clouth and also with Anoushka Shankar and Nitin Sawhney. A string trio completes the multi-layered, sometimes cinematic sound panorama.

other events

28 Nov 2018 - 8:00pm
Jim Beam Originals Night feat. Raghav Meattle Collective at The Irish House
‘Push’ yourself out of the comfort zone and get to your favourite neighbourhood pub to experience a
buy ticket
29 Nov 2018 - 6:30pm
Free Guitar Workshop by Anthony Cammarota at The True School of Music
The workshop is about minor pentatonics and how to use them in improvisation.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

2
AR Rahman to perform at Bengaluru after seven years

MUMBAI: Legendary singers and internationally acclaimed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is all geared up for his next One Heart tour, which will be...read more

3
Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's romantic number 'Jind Mahi' has a party vibe!

MUMBAI: Populous Punjabi Munda Diljit Dosanjh who has ruled hearts of many with his tracks like Veer Vaar, Pagg Wala Munda, has dropped yet another...read more

5
Guru Randhawa grooves with rapper Ikka in new single 'Tere Te'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and hit machine Guru Randhawa is back with brand new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka. Directed by DirectorGifty, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group