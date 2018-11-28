RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Starbucks, Fort

Select City: 
Mumbai
The holiday season has finally arrived! Starbucks welcomes this fun and festive season with bold Frappuccino flavours and the very popular #AwesomeThursdays – an exciting line up of in-store activities that bring out the flavours of Christmas! This Thursday, you are invited to Starbucks for a Live Music Evening! Popular performers of Mood Indigo will be making your acquaintance. Spend the evening grooving to the tunes of their melodious music. The #AwesomeThursdays schedule for Thursday, November 29th is given below: Live Music Evening

other events

28 Nov 2018 - 8:00pm
Jim Beam Originals Night feat. Raghav Meattle Collective at The Irish House
‘Push’ yourself out of the comfort zone and get to your favourite neighbourhood pub to experience a
buy ticket
29 Nov 2018 - 6:30pm
Free Guitar Workshop by Anthony Cammarota at The True School of Music
The workshop is about minor pentatonics and how to use them in improvisation.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

2
AR Rahman to perform at Bengaluru after seven years

MUMBAI: Legendary singers and internationally acclaimed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is all geared up for his next One Heart tour, which will be...read more

3
Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's romantic number 'Jind Mahi' has a party vibe!

MUMBAI: Populous Punjabi Munda Diljit Dosanjh who has ruled hearts of many with his tracks like Veer Vaar, Pagg Wala Munda, has dropped yet another...read more

5
Guru Randhawa grooves with rapper Ikka in new single 'Tere Te'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and hit machine Guru Randhawa is back with brand new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka. Directed by DirectorGifty, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group