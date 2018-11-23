RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Email id: 
https://insider.in
Entry Details: 
Rs. 999 onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
"Supergombo is an exciting new offshoot of the blend of cultures in France whose afrofunk sounds are a cross between Senegalese Mbalax, Congolese Soukouss and Funk. Their music is somewhere between Fela Kuti and Hugh Masekela – the music Maceo Parker would probably play if he knew the Mediterranean better. It’s not "world music," though, since all music is global these days. But Supergombo’s frenzied, uncontrolled rhythms come from Montreuil as well as Ouagadougou, with a stopover in la Guillotière – that lively Lyon neighborhood where the cultural mix also stands for an equal opportunity for all... to dance." Line-up: Riad Klai - Guitar Etienne Kermarc - Bass Romain Nassini - Keyboards Wendlavim Zabsonré - Drums David Doris - Percussions Félicien Bouchot - Trumpet Jerome Bartolome - Saxophone

