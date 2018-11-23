RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 20:00
Venue: 

Level 1, Fun Republic Opp, Link Rd, Andheri West, Mumbai

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Free
Phone No: 
022 61046161
‘Push’ yourself out of the comfort zone and get to your favourite neighbourhood pub to experience a high octane musical performance. A Jim Beam Originals Night, Raghav Meattle is all geared up to take The Irish House, Andheri by storm on Wednesday, 28th November 2019 from 8 pm onwards. Say goodbye to your mid-week blues and witness his first ever indoor gig with songs from his newly launched album ‘Songs from a matchbox’ along with some of his favorite pop numbers over your favourite brews. Being nominated under the Best Pop Artist Category for the Radio City Freedom Awards 2017, Raghav Meattle is a singer-songwriter based out of Mumbai, India. Raghav describes his music as "vocal first", with a lot attention paid to lyrics and melodies. The core of his music lies in his vocals and the acoustic guitar. The first single from the album, 'Better Than It All', was released in July '18 to support his crowd funding campaign for his debut album, 'Songs From a Matchbox'. Raghav has been a part of the music industry for over six years and is involved with a lot of diverse musical projects. Influenced by artists like George Ezra, Jack Johnson, John Mayer, Raghav has gained a large following for his brand of music. So gather your clan next Wednesday and head to The Irish House, Andheri to dive into an unforgettable experience of awesome music, mouthwatering grub and chilled brews amidst the warmth of a classic pub.

