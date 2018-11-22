Flamenco Kathaa | Prem Joshua & Band | Sanctuary: A Concert For Conservation at The Quarter

RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, November 23, 2018 - 18:30
Venue: 

Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 499 onwards Insider.in (https://insider.in)
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Pioneers of an eclectic sound that draws its essence from the depth of India’s musical traditions as well as the innovation of contemporary Western music, multi-instrumentalist and composer, Prem Joshua and his international band are a leading light in the world of Indian contemporary music. Unmistakeably rooted in Indian Ragas and rhythms, his signature sound embraces a variety of cultures and conventions from across the world. Interweaving rhythms from Morocco with beats from London’s dancefloors, experimenting with Eastern European rhythms and jazz, and splicing together chillout and sufi verses, his search for synthesis continues to flourish at the meeting point of genres and influences. The music is original, immersive and emotional; it pulsates with energy, resonates with contemplation, throbs with vibrancy and basks within an unmistakeable global appeal. The band combines disparate musical styles such as electronica, jazz and funk into an original and virtuoso sound – one that is intricately detailed by a masterful blend of Indian and western instruments. By virtue of their dexterity over numerous instruments, such as the sitar, tabla, soprano sax or bamboo flutes, Prem Joshua & Band have continued to distil and fuse the essence of various musical forms into one organic and distinctive whole. FlamencoKathaa with Aditi Bhagwat & Kunal Om Kunal Om began his journey with Flamenco five years ago in Spain. Currently he is the only professional male Flamenco artist from India and a perfect cultural link between India and Spain. He unites the two cultures through his experiments with Indian music like Sufi, Rajasthani Folk and Kathak dance. A truly versatile artist, Kunal’s hard work and dedication have brought him a long way! A Kathak and Lavani exponent of par excellence, Aditi Bhagwat has been in service of dance and music for the past two decades. Having started as a professional very early in life, her expertise in her craft is evident from her grace, movements, precision of rhythm and a keen sense of music. Aditi is known for her collaborations with Jazz and world music and her recent work is a collaboration with the Spanish Flamenco. Aditi received the Onebeat fellowship which was an initiative of the US State Department of Educational and Cultural Affairs in 2012. She collaborated as a foot percussionist with 30 artists from various parts of the world while on this fellowship program. Kunal and Aditi together present FlamencoKathaa, a Flamenco and Kathak collaboration tracing the common cultural roots and similarities of the two dance forms. The roots of Flamenco go back to Rajasthan, India and the Kathak style Aditi performs hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan; hence the commonalities in the two forms. The project also features Aditya Kudtarkar on Cajon, Shruti Bhave on Violin and Deepak Verma on Flamenco Guitar. The dancing duo will present swift footwork duets, choreographies and a lot of playful interaction making the trade off an enthralling experience! 7:00pm - 7:30pm - Sanctuary Photography Awards 7: 30pm - 8: 15pm - FlamencoKathaa by Aditi Bhagwat & Kunal Om 8:45pm - 10:00pm - Prem Joshua & Band

