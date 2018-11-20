RadioandMusic
Date: 
Friday, November 23, 2018 - 18:30
Venue: 

Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 499 onwards Insider.in (https://insider.in)
Phone No: 
83291 10638
An extraordinary evening of dance and live music, featuring ‘Flamenco Kathaa’ by Aditi Bhagwat & Kunal Om, and the irresistible Indo-Western crossover ensemble, the Prem Joshua & band. Sanctuary at The Quarter brings another uniquely crafted experience with World Music, Dance, Photography, Food and Drink Brought to you by The Urvi Ashok Piramal Foundation. Prem Joshua & Band Pioneers of an eclectic sound that draws its essence from the depth of India’s musical traditions as well as the innovation of contemporary Western music, multi-instrumentalist and composer, Prem Joshua and his international band are a leading light in the world of Indian contemporary music. Unmistakeably rooted in Indian Ragas and rhythms, his signature sound embraces a variety of cultures and conventions from across the world. Interweaving rhythms from Morocco with beats from London’s dancefloors, experimenting with Eastern European rhythms and jazz, and splicing together chillout and sufi verses, his search for synthesis continues to flourish at the meeting point of genres and influences. The music is original, immersive and emotional; it pulsates with energy, resonates with contemplation, throbs with vibrancy and basks within an unmistakeable global appeal. The band combines disparate musical styles such as electronica, jazz and funk into an original and virtuoso sound – one that is intricately detailed by a masterful blend of Indian and western instruments. By virtue of their dexterity over numerous instruments, such as the sitar, tabla, soprano sax or bamboo flutes, Prem Joshua & Band have continued to distil and fuse the essence of various musical forms into one organic and distinctive whole.

