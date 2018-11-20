RadioandMusic
Date: 
Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 18:30
Venue: 

Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 450, 300, 225 & 150/- (Members) Rs. 600, 400, 300 & 200/- (Public)
Pravaha Dance Festival: From Experiences to Creations. Pravaha is dedicated to new creations in Indian dance. It is a chance for Mumbai audiences to experience the artistes’ newest work born out of years of experience. The season features eminent dancers such as: Sankalan by Madhavi Mudgal & Troupe Grishma-Varsha-Shishir-Vasant by Vaibhav Arekar & Sankhya Dance Company Madhavi Mudgal is an Indian classical dancer known for her Odissi dance style. She has won several awards, including the Sanskriti Award, the Padma Shri, the Orissa State Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Grande Medaille de la Ville by the Govt. of France, the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, among many others. She is acclaimed worldwide for her deep insight into the art of choreography and premieres her new production for Pravaha Dance Festival, 2018. Vaibhav Arekar belongs to the new generation of intense dance artistes, whose art and life is guided by the vision of promoting, producing and projecting Indian classical dance as a contemporaneous art. Equipped with utmost dedication and dynamism, he is a dancer, teacher, choreographer, producer, actor, educationist and an administrator. Arekar’s works reflect distinct contemporary sensibilities, yet are rooted in the classical idiom. This year, he brings his new production to premiere at the NCPA for the Pravaha Dance Festival, 2018

