RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, December 21, 2018 - 18:30
Venue: 

Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs.450, 300, 225 & 150/- (Members) Rs.600, 400, 300 & 200/- (Public)
In Search of Goddess by Mallika Sarabhai & Troupe Anekanta by Geeta Chandran & Natya Vriksha Dance Company Mallika Sarabhai is a noted Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dancer. Born to famous dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai and the well-known scientist Vikram Sarabhai, Sarabhai is a woman of many dimensions and talents. She has also shown her talent in the fields of acting, theatre, writing and publishing. Sarabhai has won many national and international awards for her excellence in and contribution to the performing arts. Apart from her contribution to the field of classical dance, she has also contributed columns for several national newspapers. She looks after the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts. Sarabhai brings her latest production to premiere at the NCPA for Pravaha Dance Festival, 2018 Padma Shri Geeta Chandran is an Indian Bharatanatyam dancer and vocalist. She is the founder and president of Natya Vriksha and the artistic director of the Natya Vriksha Dance Company. Chandran is the author of So Many Journeys, a collection of her writings that narrate her engagement with Bharatanatyam. Chandran is celebrated for her understanding of the art of Bharatanatyam and for her Carnatic music. She writes a dance column in The New Indian Express / Sunday Standard and this year premieres her new production for Pravaha 2018.

other events

20 Nov 2018 - 6:30pm
Free DJ Workshop at The True School of Music
During the session you'll be guided through some essential skills including mixer controls, dro
buy ticket
21 Nov 2018 - 4:00pm
Music Launch of 'Hausla Na Ruthe: The Stories Untold' on 21 November
Mr.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Cheryl's 'X Factor' act sparks complaints

MUMBAI : Singer Cheryl's performance on X Factor has sparked complaints to watchdog Ofcom from viewers, who deemed her set ‘too raunchy’.The 35-year...read more

2
Little Mix's Jesy blasts Piers Morgan

MUMBAI :  Singer Jesy Nelson has called journalist Piers Morgan a ‘silly twat’, following his offensive comments about her band Little Mix's latest...read more

3
NCPA celebrates nine countries, one Language at the International Jazz Festival 2018

MUMBAI: After an unbelievably successful last year of the International Jazz Festival, NCPA is back with a larger than life second season. Scheduled...read more

4
Hindus seek apology from London Royal Opera House for hosting culturally insensitive ballet

MUMBAI: Hindus are seeking apology from London’s Royal Opera House (ROH) for hosting La Bayadère ballet, which, they said, reportedly trivialized...read more

5
Raja Kumari's new single 'Shook' is all fire

MUMBAI: Powerhouse rapper and GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari released her brand new single Shook that has been getting rave reviews...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group