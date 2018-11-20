RadioandMusic
Friday, December 14, 2018 - 18:30
Experimental Theatre, National Center for Peforming Arts, Sir Dorab Tata Road, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Mumbai
Rs. 270 & 180/- (Members) Rs. 300 & 200/- (Public)
A Presentation by Lalith Rao on compositions of Faiyaz Khan, Vilayat Hussain Khan & Khadim Hussain Khan An NCPA Presentation Agra gharana boasts a treasure of exquisite compositions in varied ragas, many of which are performed by vocalists practiced across gharanas. Lalith Rao, a senior vocalist and guru, was trained by Khadim Hussain Khan (Sajan Piya) of the Agra gharana. She and her disciples will present a lecture-demonstration showcasing the compositions of her mentor and two other stalwarts, Faiyaz Khan (Prem Piya) and Vilayat Hussain Khan (Pran Piya).

