Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 19:00
Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Mumbai
600, 500 & 300/- (plus GST)
Choir of Somerville College, Oxford, William Dawes, conductor An NCPA Presentation The Choir of Somerville College, Oxford, makes their debut performance in India in a programme celebrating the Christmas season. The programme will include choral classics by Bach, Rutter, Vaughan Williams, and more, as well as popular Christmas songs.

