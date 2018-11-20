Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021
Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021
MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique yesterday launched its all-new music video with India’s young...read more
MUMBAI: Hindus are seeking apology from London’s Royal Opera House (ROH) for hosting La Bayadère ballet, which, they said, reportedly trivialized...read more
MUMBAI: Known for being one of the singers of the popular song, Raabta, Aditi Singh Sharma, who made her Bollywood playback singing debut with...read more
MUMBAI : Singer Cheryl's performance on X Factor has sparked complaints to watchdog Ofcom from viewers, who deemed her set ‘too raunchy’.The 35-year...read more
MUMBAI : Singer Jesy Nelson has called journalist Piers Morgan a ‘silly twat’, following his offensive comments about her band Little Mix's latest...read more