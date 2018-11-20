RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

True School of Music - No. 107, Sun Mill Compound, Opp. Hanuman Temple,Lower Parel, True School of Music

Select City: 
Mumbai
Phone No: 
022-66243200 | contact@trueschool.in
Meet Mr. Kaushal Inamdar, an award winning & internationally acclaimed composer, poet and author. Catch Kaushal speaking about how the ecosystem for content works in Indian Films. About True School of Music The True School of Music (TSM) is India’s first and foremost music-training institute. It has been instructing music industry professionals since 2013 and is the gold standard for educating future artistes. producers, sound engineers, composers, DJ’s and music business executives, readying them for a career in India’s burgeoning music scene. With international faculty, world standard curriculum, state of the art facilities and unrivalled industry connections, TSM has established itself as the vanguard of modern music training in India. Located in Mumbai, TSM beats at the very heart of India’s entertainment capital. It is a centre of eclectic culture, vibrant collaboration, unique creativity and solid community. We welcome beginners to advanced learners, hobbyists to serious players. Whatever your ambition, we have a course that will get you there!

