Tata Theatre , Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021
Tata Theatre , Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021
MUMBAI: Following the release of his debut album Blue, platinum-selling hitmaker Jonas Blue has delivered the dynamic remix bundle for his latest...read more
MUMBAI : Actress-singer Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith married in an intimate boho-style backyard ceremony at her home here.The This Is Us star,...read more
MUMBAI : Musician Nile Rodgers caused a stir on Sunday night when he seemingly snubbed singer Cheryl after her comeback performance of new single...read more
MUMBAI: Big names like DJ Snake, Armin Van Buuren and Alan Walker will be performing at the upcoming 12th edition of Sunburn Festival.Presented by...read more
MUMBAI : Singer Chris Maloney has revealed his depression is ‘in remission’ following brain shock therapy.In an interview to mirror.co.uk, the The X...read more