Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, December 1, 2018 - 18:30
Venue: 

Tata Theatre , Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Select City: 
Mumbai
The event will showcase two generations of disciples of the legendary tabla maestro Allarakha. While the first generation is represented by his son and disciple, internationally renowned tabla wizard Zakir Hussain, the second generation of disciples includes Shikhar Naad, Allarakha’s grandson, and the students of Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music. The repertoire and the idiom of Punjab gharana tabla, as envisioned and propagated by the grandmaster, will be presented on three percussion instruments: tabla, jodi and djembe. The melodic background is provided by Sabir Khan, the son and disciple of the iconic sarangi exponent Sultan Khan. Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shikhar Naad Qureshi (djembe) & students of Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music (tabla & jodi) with Sabir Khan (sarangi)

