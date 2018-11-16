RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, November 23, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/bangla-rock-with-fossils-live-in-mumbai/ET00087070
Your favourite rock titles will be presented by Fossils in their signature Bangla style melody on 23 November at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai. Thump to the electrifying sounds by India's leading rock band Fossils featuring Rupam Islam (lead vocals, acoustic guitar & composer), Deep (guitar, backing vocals & composer), Allan Ao (guitar, backing vocals) and Tanmoy (drums). The larger-than-life destination is celebrating 100 days of endless experiences with The Phoenix Festival providing the best of fashion, food and entertainment. Featuring- The group is considered as one of the pioneering rock acts in Kolkata's Bengali music scene. Their music is flavoured by a blend of blues, rock and psychedelia. Fossils are back and ready to drive their listeners crazy with a high energetic Rock Playlist. So get ready to swing, tapdance in the aisles, sway, groove and have a rollicking time with your family and friends!

other events

18 Nov 2018 - 5:45pm
India Voice Fest - India's first conference of the Voiceover and Dubbing Industry!
Sugar Mediaz is delighted to organize India's first conference of the Voiceover and Dubbing Ind
buy ticket
21 Nov 2018 - 4:00pm
Music Launch of 'Hausla Na Ruthe: The Stories Untold' on 21 November
Mr.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
No applications for EDM festival in Goa this December: Minister

MUMBAI: Not a single application has been received for hosting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival in Goa this year-end, state Tourism Minister...read more

2
Julian Jordan goes hard on bombastic new cut 'Tell Me The Truth'

MUMBAI: It’s impossible to know where the super-talented Julian Jordan will go next. After the feel-good anthem Never Tired Of You and the infectious...read more

3
DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki' ft Selena, Ozuna and Cardi B crosses over 424 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: French DJ and record producer’s recent collaboration, Taki Taki with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B, has been a record breaker song, which...read more

4
Motion picture: Guru Randhawa's upcoming song trends prior to release?

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is popular as hit-machine in the music industry is back coming up with his new single, Tere Te. But, seems like the...read more

5
Aadesh Shrivastava's son seeks Big B's blessings before single's launch

MUMBAI: Late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava's 21-year-old son Avitesh sought megastar Amitabh Bachchan's blessings ahead of the launch of his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group