Music Launch of 'Hausla Na Ruthe: The Stories Untold' on 21 November

RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 16:00 to 18:00
Venue: 

Estella, Juhu (Mumbai)

Select City: 
Mumbai
Mr. Konark Sarangi, the California-based vocalist is going to take the musical route to relay an important social message through his much-awaited record single, Hausla Na Ruthe: The Stories Untold" The concept of the music video project series, The Stories Untold is to showcase the social issues in India’s face of natural disasters, Odisha. On 29 October 1999, the Orissa Super Cyclone struck Odisha causing large-scale devastation killing around 50000 people. There are many stories of destruction, grief, struggle, and survival in this period of devastation. Hausla Na Ruthe : The Stories Untold depicts one such story of Charu Maa, a super courageous woman from the village of Gundalba, Odisha who refused to give up and led a group of 30 women to fight against nature’s fury and restored an entire forest cover that got destroyed in 1999 Orissa Super Cyclone. This inspiring and inimitable story of courage of Charu Maa and other women has been enacted on screen by honorable Ila Arun ji who herself is a symbol of woman power. Ghar Jaana Hai: The Stories Untold was the first music video of the series, released in 2017 which showcased the issue of drought and migration. The event will be attended by several known faces from the music, entertainment, and sports industry. Ila Arun Ji, veteran television and theatre actor Mr. KK Raina, hugely talented television actor Mr.Varun Badola and National Film award winner Ms. Rajeshwari Sachdev will be gracing the event with her presence and unveiling the album along with the core team.

other events

18 Nov 2018 - 5:45pm
India Voice Fest - India's first conference of the Voiceover and Dubbing Industry!
Sugar Mediaz is delighted to organize India's first conference of the Voiceover and Dubbing Ind
buy ticket
21 Nov 2018 - 4:00pm
Music Launch of 'Hausla Na Ruthe: The Stories Untold' on 21 November
Mr.
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Julian Jordan goes hard on bombastic new cut 'Tell Me The Truth'

MUMBAI: It’s impossible to know where the super-talented Julian Jordan will go next. After the feel-good anthem Never Tired Of You and the infectious...read more

2
DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki' ft Selena, Ozuna and Cardi B crosses over 424 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: French DJ and record producer’s recent collaboration, Taki Taki with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B, has been a record breaker song, which...read more

3
No applications for EDM festival in Goa this December: Minister

MUMBAI: Not a single application has been received for hosting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival in Goa this year-end, state Tourism Minister...read more

4
Motion picture: Guru Randhawa's upcoming song trends prior to release?

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is popular as hit-machine in the music industry is back coming up with his new single, Tere Te. But, seems like the...read more

5
Aadesh Shrivastava's son seeks Big B's blessings before single's launch

MUMBAI: Late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava's 21-year-old son Avitesh sought megastar Amitabh Bachchan's blessings ahead of the launch of his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group