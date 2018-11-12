RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 17:45
Venue: 

The Auditorium, Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle (West) Mumbai.

Select City: 
Mumbai
Sugar Mediaz is delighted to organize India's first conference of the Voiceover and Dubbing Industry, India Voice Fest 2018 on 18th November in Mumbai. More than 200 delegates from the Voiceover and Dubbing Industry will gather for a day long convention to ideate, exchange opinions and share knowledge about the amazing craft of Voice Acting! Key Highlights - Padmashri Ameen Sayani will make the inaugural address and will have a chat session with Darrpan Mehta, leading Voice Artiste and Director - Sugar Mediaz. - National Award winning Voice Artiste Harish Bhimani will conduct a Masterclass!! - Leading Voice artiste and Director of Sugar Mediaz, Darrpan Mehta will make the Keynote address. - Award winning Voice acting Legend Chetan Sashital will conduct a Masterclass. - Panel discussions with leading Voice Industry personalities including Mona Shetty (Voice of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif), Sanket Mhatre (Voice of Deadpool), Toshi Sinha (Award winning Voice artiste), Rahul Mulani (Leading Voice artiste. - Hrishikesh Kannan, popular Radio Anchor and Ashwin Mushran, popular Actor and Voice artiste will also be a part of Panel discussions. - Felicitation of acclaimed Voice artistes by Padmashri Ameen Sayani ji!

other events

14 Nov 2018 - 9:00pm
European Jazz Night with DACH at The Quarter
We have a contemporary jazz/folk band, Dach all the way from Germany to perform with us on the 14th
buy ticket
18 Nov 2018 - 5:45pm
India Voice Fest - India's first conference of the Voiceover and Dubbing Industry!
Sugar Mediaz is delighted to organize India's first conference of the Voiceover and Dubbing Ind
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill's 'Nikle Currant' crosses 100 million views!

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill’s debut collaboration Nikle Currant has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube. Sung by Neha and...read more

2
Armaan and Amaal's rocking performance at Mpower Fest 2018 for a cause

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik set ablaze the stage of Mpower Fest 2018, yesterday in Mumbai.  The event was organised by Neerja...read more

3
Iconic siblings from Indian film music industry

MUMBAI: Indian Music industry has many sibling pairs, who have ruled the roost in the past and some, who are ruling currently. Let us have a look at...read more

4
Aerosmith's Joe Perry rushed to hospital

MUMBAI: Rock band Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry was rushed to hospital after performing with Billy Joel at the Madison Square Garden here.The 68-...read more

5
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano team up with Marc Volt on 'In My Mind'

MUMBAI: Just back from their seven-leg Asia tour, energetic DJ duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, release yet another banger: In My Mind. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group