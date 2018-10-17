RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Monday, October 22, 2018 - 12:00 to Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 23:45
Venue: 

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Select City: 
Delhi
Entry Details: 
Early Bird 22nd: INR 750.00 Early Bird 23rd: INR 1000.00
Welcome to RED FM’s Riders Music Festival 2018, your one stop destination to celebrate the spirit of Bikes, Music, and Brotherhood. RED FM is back with its annual intellectual property Riders Music Festival-RMF on 22nd and 23rd December 2018 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. RMF is bringing to Delhi the perfect weekend this winter by BookMyShow. This will be the second edition of the festival which gathered enough praise last year for its unforgettable experience The two-day festival will provide a long, action-packed event with the best of music and motorcycles of Delhi. The festival aims to enthrall the audience with live performances by some of India’s most iconic and popular artists

other events

17 Oct 2018 - 8:30pm
Tribute to Miles Davis by Anurag Naidu Quartet at The Quarter
The Quarter celebrates the legacy of Miles Davis as the Anurag Naidu Quartet prepares to pay the mos
buy ticket
19 Oct 2018 - 10:30pm
Indian vocal legend Asha Puthli returns to Mumbai for a Redull Music Academy lecture
Description - A singer, songwriter, actress, producer and publisher, Asha Puthli’s is a name that is
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande to stay away from social media

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande plans to quit social media following her split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.Just two days after it was...read more

2
'MTV India Music Summit' - a three day musical extravaganza that brought music stalwarts under one roof

MUMBAI: Second season of MTV India Music Summit, which was held on 12-14 October'18, an initiative by Musiconcepts concluded with an absolute bang....read more

3
Guru Randhawa's rides bicycle in style in newest single 'Downtown'

MUMBAI: T-Series artist Guru Randhawa, the most viewed Indian artist in history is all set to get you in the groove with his latest single Downtown....read more

4
Change is hard for Chyler Leigh

MUMBAI : Supergirl star Chyler Leigh says accepting change is not easy for her."On a personal level, change is a hard thing for me," Leigh said in a...read more

5
Women should've shared #MeToo stories immediately: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI : Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri feels women should have shared their sexual harassment stories when they happened as he feels they...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group