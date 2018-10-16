RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 20:30
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 1274 onwards (Tickets availabe on insider.in)
Phone No: 
83291 10638
The Quarter celebrates the legacy of Miles Davis as the Anurag Naidu Quartet prepares to pay the most fitting tribute to this legend. This night will be nothing less than exemplary with the matchless line up including Shirish Malhotra on Saxophone, Leprofici (Anurag Naidu) on Keys, Marios Menelaou on Bass and Andrew Kanga on Drums! Line-up: Shirish Malhotra - Saxophone Leprofici - Keys Marios Menelaou - Bass Andrew Kanga - Drums

other events

17 Oct 2018 - 8:30pm
Tribute to Miles Davis by Anurag Naidu Quartet at The Quarter
The Quarter celebrates the legacy of Miles Davis as the Anurag Naidu Quartet prepares to pay the mos
buy ticket
19 Oct 2018 - 10:30pm
Indian vocal legend Asha Puthli returns to Mumbai for a Redull Music Academy lecture
Description - A singer, songwriter, actress, producer and publisher, Asha Puthli’s is a name that is
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
'Laxmikant- Pyarelal' special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you on a musical journey with the presence of legendary music composer...read more

2
Guru Randhawa's rides bicycle in style in newest single 'Downtown'

MUMBAI: T-Series artist Guru Randhawa, the most viewed Indian artist in history is all set to get you in the groove with his latest single Downtown....read more

3
Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Pagal' trends at #1 on iTunes India

MUMBAI: Punjabi munda and one of the best singers Diljit Dosanjh new song Pagal has taken over by the storm. Within just 48 hours the song has...read more

4
Kumar Sanu to act in 'Yeh Un Dinon'

MUMBAI: Popular singer Kumar Sanu, who has sung the title track of Ye Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain, will play a cameo in the show.In the show, set in the...read more

5
'A Star is Born' soundtrack tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart

MUMBAI : The soundtrack of singer-actress Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born made its debut at number one position on Billboard 200...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group