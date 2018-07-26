RadioandMusic
Friday, August 17, 2018 - 20:30
Dinanath Mangeshkar Natya Griha Hall: Mumbai, Natawariya Dutta Bhatt Marg, Vile Parle - East, Mongibhai Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400057, India

Mumbai
Rs. 150 - Rs. 500
ARTISTS Shrikant Narayan, Saumya Verma, Raina Laheri, Chetan Upadhayay, Mayur Rodge A Tribute To The Legendary Romantic Hero Shammi Kapoor Kavni Events & Kavyashree Gandhi Kavyashree Gandhi Pays A Tribute To The Legendary Romantic Hero Shammi Kapoor on His 07Th Death Anniversary With Live Concerts In Mumbai Sung By Mohammed Rafi. Kavni Events Has Scheduled A Grand Musical Hindi Orchestra Programme On A Very Special Evergreen Selection Of Legendary Romantic Hero Shammi Kapoor Titled Tumse Achha Kaun Hai On Friday 17Th August 2018 At Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha, Natwariya Dutta Bhatt Marg, Opp. Railway Station, Vile Parle East, Mumbai - 400057, Shammi Kapoor Is Undoubted As One Of The Best Actor That Bollywood Has Ever Produced. Supremely Talented As An Actor. He Was The Superstar Of Hindi Cinema During The Late 50s, 60s And Early 70s. He Attained The Image Of A Light Hearted And Stylish Playboy With Junglee His New Image Was Created Mohammed Rafi Was Frequently Chosen As His Playback Voice. He Made A Unique Place For Himself In Industry As He Was The Only Dancing Hero In Hindi Films From Late 50s To Early 70s. He Never Needed A Choreographer. This Earned Him The Name Of Elvis Presley Of India From The Wide Collection Of Superhit Numbers We Have Selected Some Sada Bahaar Songs For The Special Evening.

