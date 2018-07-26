RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Saturday, September 1, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Shanmukhananda Hall: Mumbai, Behind Gandhi Market, Comrade Harbanslal Marg, Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400022, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 200 - Rs. 1500
Shailaja Subramanium, Anindita Paul, Hrishikesh Ranade, Adhish Telang 'The Bengal Tigers' is a musical portrait of 4 iconic Bengali Music Composers who are known for their immense contribution to Indian Cinema. S D Burman, Hemant Kumar, Salil Chowdhury and R D Burman are the four chosen ones, with a special segment on Kishore Kumar, since his contribution to the film industry is priceless as a singer, composer, actor, writer, lyricist, director, and producer. Pravin Joshi has penned the script of this in-depth portrayal of The Bengal Tigers. A band of 14 rocking musicians lead by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar will take you closest to the original music. Versatile singers like Shailaja Subramanium, Anindita Paul, Adhish Telang and Hrishikesh Ranade, will croon away the songs of the four Maestros. Sound by Titu and Lights by Harsha will add spice to the already tangy Tigers. Poonam Torgal is the Executive Producer. The multitalented Sumeet Raghavan will play the Host of this two-and-a-half-hour interactive Audio Visual show, and also surprise the audience with his singing talent! The Bengal Tigers is conceived and directed by Rahul Ranade, a composer himself, along with the experience of directing musical shows like Zee Marathi's 'Nakshatranche Dene' and 'SaReGaMa', Mahesh Manjrekars 'MICTA' and Shankar Mahadevan's 'My CountryMy Music' under his belt. 'Badaam Raja' will be bringing this Gala Musical Event to you.

