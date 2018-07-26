RadioandMusic
Date: 
Saturday, August 25, 2018 - 18:30
Venue: 

Sophia Auditorium: Mumbai, Sophia College Campus, B.Desai Road, Breach Candy, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400026, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 500 - Rs. 2500
Ameya Dabli, Chintoo Singh Wasir, Girish Vishwa, Jayesh Dhargalkar, Sanchita Garge, Sanchit Mhatre Lord Krishna has been the epitome of knowledge, mischief and mellifluous music since time immemorial. Every year, we at AD Ventures, try to commemorate HIS birthday - JANMASHTAMI, by celebrating HIS teachings! This year, with a stellar star cast of musicians, Ameya Dabli The Complete Entertainer, who has performed at over 1650 concerts across 15 countries, is back to do what he does best enthral the audiences with his mesmerising voice and magical persona. Be ready to be transcended to another world ! After a successful tour of his musical IP Ekam Satt for the soldiers and jawans of our nation across J&K, North East and Central India, Ameya Dabli will be seen dishing out some of the popular chart busters to celebrate Krishnaa!!! From Peppy spiritual songs to Film music, this is an evening to celebrate Love and Wisdom! This is one concert you dont wanna miss the fun!

