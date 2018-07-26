RadioandMusic
Friday, July 27, 2018 - 21:00
True Tramm Trunk: Juhu,1st Floor, Vaishali Centre, Next to Options Showroom, VL Mehta Road, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

Mumbai
Rs. 250
DJ Amann Nagpal Sip on the Longest Island Iced Teas and shake a leg to your favourite beats as you welcome a wild wild night on 27th July, Friday at your favorite bar & lounge. Start your weekend right with the wicked mixes by DJ Amann Nagpal. A top choice of Bollywood's favourite, he's played at Sonam Kapoor as well as at Preity Zinta's wedding. Catch him live at True Tramm Trunk (Juhu) where he will be spinning to make you groove this Friday.

