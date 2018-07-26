RadioandMusic
Date: 
Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 20:30
Venue: 

Hard Rock Cafe: Andheri, Sharyans Audeus, Fun Cinema Lane, Near Balaji Telefilms, Off Veera Desai, Andheri (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 500
Fiddlecraft is a Indie Pop Band from Pune formed in 2015. The band performs only original compositions. The storytellers sing about real-life stories of love, peace, passion, and thankfulness to the Almighty. Anyone listening to them can relate themselves with some or the other song. The bands energy and enthusiasm is viral and no one resist dancing to their tunes. They just released their brand new debut album called Hawai Jahaaz. Fiddlecraft is currently touring the country for the Album Launch we have cover Bhopal, Indore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dimapur [ Nagaland ] , Guawahati, Kolkata and Nasik.

