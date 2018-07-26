RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, July 27, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Finch: Mumbai, Shah Industrial Estate, Opposite Huntsman Building, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
check book my show for more details
ARTISTS The Darshan Doshi Collective The Darshan Doshi Collective is an ensemble of talented musicians & vocalist and is known for creating an amalgamation of diverse music cultures into one concert. The band performs a range of songs that come from very strong fusion roots paired with funk/jazz & rock arrangements. Featuring: Darshan Doshi one of Indias foremost musician on drums & percussion I Parthiv Gohil - renowned playback singer known for Bollywood songs like Saawariya, Devdas, EMI & Heroes I Rhythm Shaw on Guitar who has performed countless concerts all over India & abroad I Avishek Dey one of the country's better known bassists I Jarvis Menezes a classically trained jazz pianist who is also been a huge part of MTV Coke Studio and MTV Unplugged, has also toured with A R Rahman, Salim Sulaiman, The core band of The Darshan Doshi Collective are currently touring with Salim Sulaiman and have recently completed MTV Unplugged Season 4 with them as well as with celebrated Music Director - Amit Trivedi.

