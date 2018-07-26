RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Thursday, July 26, 2018 - 15:00
Venue: 

Mysore Association Auditorium: Mumbai, 393, Bhau Daji Road, Near Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400019, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 499
ARTISTS Ambi Subramaniam, Bindu Subramaniam, Mahesh Raghvan This concert is an experimental blend of Carnatic - Digital and Electronic Music which adds a technological twist to the traditional genre. In this piece, Ambi & Bindu Subramaniam aka SubraMania come together with Mahesh Raghvan to create vibrant versions of Carnatic Ragas along with Western elements which appeals to a wider audience and rekindles the love for Indian Classical music!

other events

26 Jul 2018 - 3:00pm
Ambi, Bindu, Mahesh LIVE in Mumbai
ARTISTS Ambi Subramaniam, Bindu Subramaniam, Mahesh Raghvan This concert is an experimental bl
buy ticket
26 Jul 2018 - 8:30pm
AC/DC and Guns N' Roses Tribute by 2Blue
2Blue "Singer, Writer, Speaker, and Actor 2Blue (aka Tirthankar Poddar) enjoys the notoriety
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Gold: Daler Mehndi gives power-packed performance

MUMBAI: The theme song, Gold, is a motivational song, sung by Daler Mehndi and has a message of patriotism, revolving around a historical story....read more

2
2018 songs that crossed 100 million views in short span

MUMBAI: With many Indian songs breaking or making records on YouTube, the year 2018 has started on a high note. While blockbusters like Swag Se...read more

3
Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's funny banter in 'Ishare Tere' will give you flirting goals!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s next single, Ishare Tere, with Dhvani Bhanushali, is out. Composed and written by Guru himself, the song shows the High Rated...read more

4
'Tajdar E Haram' is a cry against molestation

MUMBAI: The new song, Tajdar E Haram, from the upcoming John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate, is out. Sung by Wajid, the song starts with a fierce...read more

5
Online auction for music 'Memorabilia' to have sports and films

MUMBAI: Kala Ghoda based Premium online auction house, Astaguru’s upcoming ‘Memorabilia’ auction will be an amalgamation of music, sports, films and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group