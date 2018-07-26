RadioandMusic
Gig Guide
Date: 
Friday, August 10, 2018 - 20:30
Venue: 

Hard Rock Cafe: Worli, Wadia International Center (Bombay Dyeing), Pandhurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400025, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 750
"With a sound that melds a gamut of aspects into a distinctive whole, Alluri is an indie musician who now splits his time between Italy, India, and the UK. He will be performing at HRC WORLI on August 10th. Sharing the stage with him will be Glen Matlock, bass guitarist from the Sex Pistols, saxophonist Domenico Mamone, who has played with the likes of Red Hot Chilli Peppers & Tom Jones, bassist Roberto Dragonetti, who tours with Nic Cester, (frontman of Jet) and Calibro 35, Davide Arzuffi on drums, a musician & teacher at some of the top music schools in Italy, and keyboardist Pietro Ubaldi, the music director & keyboardist of ""Ghostbusters Live. They bring a stage alive with their electrifying combination of energy, passion, and love for music & its many nuances. Opening & Closing set by Dj Russel. Alluri Alluri is a genre-hopping indie musician who now splits his time between Italy, India and the UK. His sound blends a host of styles and influences from across the globe together into a unique whole. A diarist to his core, alluris debut album Man of Truth wrote itself during a six-month travel break between completing his Masters in Finland and returning home to India. He has worked with Grammy award winning producer Tommaso Colliva on the single Evari Kosam. This is the first time a Telugu album was recorded in Italy using Italian session musicians and played live to audience internationally. His music features vocals in his native language Telugu which breaks away from English and carves a niche for himself Glen Matlock Glen Matlock is an English musician best known for being the bass guitarist in the original line-up of the punk rock band the Sex Pistols He was a member of Dead Men Walking, a live supergroup which included members of The Cult, Stray Cats and The Alarm. Glen now fronts his own band The Philistines whos floating line-up includes long-time collaborator- James Stevenson, Chris Musto and Ray McVeigh. Glen was enthralled by Alluris rendition of Anarchy in the UK and knew then there was something special about this guy. The rest as they say is history. "

