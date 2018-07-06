RadioandMusic
Date: 
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 749 onwards
Phone No: 
83291 10638
Head over to The Quarter as we pay tribute to the "Maharaja of the keyboard", Oscar Peterson! Expect a memorable evening with Karim Ellaboudi on Piano, Marios Menalaouon on Bass, Adrian D'Souza on Drums and Isheeta Chakravarty on Vocals .

