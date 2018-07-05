Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming...read more
MUMBAI: The second season of singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2 is a rage, even prior to going live this month. The show has some...read more
MUMBAI: Swedish techno label Drumcode Records, led by techno legend and head-honcho Adam Beyer, announces the timetable for the first edition of...read more
MUMBAI : A Broadway-style musical based on the classic tale of Aladdin enthralled the audience in Delhi at its premiere show, attended by popular...read more
MUMBAI: HT Media’s Radio Nasha is all set to launch its new show. Along with the show, they have also announced the launch of a new RJ. Let us give...read more