Date: 
Sunday, July 8, 2018 - 21:00
Venue: 

Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
749 - 1,499 (Prices subject to change)
Sit back and unwind as we bring to you our Sunday Jazz Sundowner with Karim, Sanjay, Gianluca and Aron. We promise you yet another memorable evening!

