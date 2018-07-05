Pink Floyd- Wish You Were Here Vinyl Listening Session at The Quarter

Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India
Royal Opera House, Mathew Rd, Opera House, Girgaon, Opera House, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India
MUMBAI: Swedish techno label Drumcode Records, led by techno legend and head-honcho Adam Beyer, announces the timetable for the first edition of...read more
MUMBAI: Electronic Dance Music (EDM), which happens to be an upbeat dance genre, has evolved in India. Artists like Nucleya, Anish Sood, Nikhil...read more
MUMBAI: Oh Humsafar, featuring Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli has garnered over 103 million views on YouTube. Neha, who has also co-sung the song with...read more
MUMBAI : Singer-actress and songwriter Katherine Hope McPhee got engaged to musician-producer David Walter Foster on an Italian island in Europe....read more
MUMBAI: HT Media’s Radio Nasha is all set to launch its new show. Along with the show, they have also announced the launch of a new RJ. Let us give...read more