Date: 
Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir: Mumbai,Junction 24th and 32nd Road, Near Patwardhan Park, Off Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India

Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Rs. 250 - Rs. 1000 (Tickets available on Book my show)
Hariharan Padma Shri Hariharan - one of the pioneers of Indian Fusion music is among the most sought-after and respected singer of our country who has carved a unique niche for himself. He has ardent fans not just across India but around the world. Among many other awards, Hariharan has two high ranking national awards to his credit i.e. Padma Shri and Yesudas. He has sung over 5000 songs in more than 5 Indian languages. A versatile singer and a composer Hariharan is equally popular and at ease in different genres of music including Ghazals, Carnatic Classical as well as Jazz and Fusion. He also invented a new style called Ghazal Blues which is received very well.

6 Jul 2018 - 5:00pm
Pink Floyd- Wish You Were Here Vinyl Listening Session at The Quarter
'Wish You Were Here' is the eminent Pink Floyd's second album with a conceptual theme
6 Jul 2018 - 7:00pm
Hari - The Legend
Perfect Harmony Productions is delighted to announce Hari- The Legend, an exceptional evening that c
