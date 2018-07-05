RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Gig Guide
Date: 
Sunday, July 15, 2018 - 19:00
Venue: 

CIDCO Exhibition Centre: Navi Mumbai, Sector 30A Opp. Joyalukkas Jewelers, Swami Pranabananda Marg, Behind Raghuleela Mall, Near Vashi Railway Station, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400703, India

Select City: 
Mumbai
Entry Details: 
Padma Shri Hariharan - one of the pioneers of Indian Fusion music is among the most sought-after and respected singer of our country who has carved a unique niche for himself. He has ardent fans not just across India but around the world. Among many other awards, Hariharan has two high ranking national awards to his credit i.e. Padma Shri and Yesudas. He has sung over 5000 songs in more than 5 Indian languages. A versatile singer and a composer Hariharan is equally popular and at ease in different genres of music including Ghazals, Carnatic Classical as well as Jazz and Fusion. He also invented a new style called Ghazal Blues which is received very well.
Hariharan Padma Shri Hariharan - one of the pioneers of Indian Fusion music is among the most sought-after and respected singer of our country who has carved a unique niche for himself. He has ardent fans not just across India but around the world. Among many other awards, Hariharan has two high ranking national awards to his credit i.e. Padma Shri and Yesudas. He has sung over 5000 songs in more than 5 Indian languages. A versatile singer and a composer Hariharan is equally popular and at ease in different genres of music including Ghazals, Carnatic Classical as well as Jazz and Fusion. He also invented a new style called Ghazal Blues which is received very well.

other events

6 Jul 2018 - 5:00pm
Pink Floyd- Wish You Were Here Vinyl Listening Session at The Quarter
'Wish You Were Here' is the eminent Pink Floyd's second album with a conceptual theme
buy ticket
6 Jul 2018 - 7:00pm
Hari - The Legend
Perfect Harmony Productions is delighted to announce Hari- The Legend, an exceptional evening that c
buy ticket

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah to groove with Athiya Shetty in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming...read more

2
Badshah makes this dancer play drums on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'

MUMBAI: The second season of singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2 is a rage, even prior to going live this month. The show has some...read more

3
Drumcode Festival announces full line-up, schedule for debut edition

MUMBAI: Swedish techno label Drumcode Records, led by techno legend and head-honcho Adam Beyer, announces the timetable for the first edition of...read more

4
Broadway-style musical 'Aladdin' premieres in Delhi

MUMBAI : A Broadway-style musical based on the classic tale of Aladdin enthralled the audience in Delhi at its premiere show, attended by popular...read more

5
Humsafars: Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli to take their 'jodi' to next level

MUMBAI: Oh Humsafar, featuring Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli has garnered over 103 million views on YouTube. Neha, who has also co-sung the song with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group